1441 Wazee Street

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest suite

If you’ve dreamed about living downtown but can’t see yourself squeezed into a tiny, dark condo, this place will change your outlook! This 2-story, authentic loft conversion is over 3000 SF in size, and features high-end fixtures and finishes throughout. Two large, street-facing balconies let you enjoy the urban vibe of one of LoDo’s most exclusive streets, and a wall of windows lets in tons of light. All the bedrooms have huge closets, and the home has several extra storage rooms to accommodate your treasures. With easy and quick access in and out of town, this is the best LoDo location for commuters.



The main entry to the property is on the 4th Floor of the historic Wazee Wireworks Building. Upon entering the unit, one discovers an architectural art wall, which separates the first loft-style bedroom/bathroom combo from the rest of the home. This room would make an idea home office or guest suite. This floor also has an enormous open-concept living/dining room with fireplace, balcony and gourmet kitchen with chef-quality appliances. A custom-made bar with kegerator and shelving for libations makes this home an entertainer’s dream.



The lower lever has a huge master suite, with its own private balcony and window wall. The 5-piece master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower and tile inlay flooring with tons of extra storage. A third suite is also on this level, along with laundry room and under stair storage. An inside tandem parking space, a storage locker and access to a private wine locker are included in the lease at no extra charge.