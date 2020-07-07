All apartments in Denver
1441 Wazee Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:38 PM

1441 Wazee Street

1441 Wazee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
guest suite
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
If you’ve dreamed about living downtown but can’t see yourself squeezed into a tiny, dark condo, this place will change your outlook! This 2-story, authentic loft conversion is over 3000 SF in size, and features high-end fixtures and finishes throughout. Two large, street-facing balconies let you enjoy the urban vibe of one of LoDo’s most exclusive streets, and a wall of windows lets in tons of light. All the bedrooms have huge closets, and the home has several extra storage rooms to accommodate your treasures. With easy and quick access in and out of town, this is the best LoDo location for commuters.

The main entry to the property is on the 4th Floor of the historic Wazee Wireworks Building. Upon entering the unit, one discovers an architectural art wall, which separates the first loft-style bedroom/bathroom combo from the rest of the home. This room would make an idea home office or guest suite. This floor also has an enormous open-concept living/dining room with fireplace, balcony and gourmet kitchen with chef-quality appliances. A custom-made bar with kegerator and shelving for libations makes this home an entertainer’s dream.

The lower lever has a huge master suite, with its own private balcony and window wall. The 5-piece master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower and tile inlay flooring with tons of extra storage. A third suite is also on this level, along with laundry room and under stair storage. An inside tandem parking space, a storage locker and access to a private wine locker are included in the lease at no extra charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Wazee Street have any available units?
1441 Wazee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Wazee Street have?
Some of 1441 Wazee Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Wazee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Wazee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Wazee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Wazee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1441 Wazee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Wazee Street offers parking.
Does 1441 Wazee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Wazee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Wazee Street have a pool?
No, 1441 Wazee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Wazee Street have accessible units?
No, 1441 Wazee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Wazee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Wazee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

