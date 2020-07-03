1439 Detroit Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1d1b61095 ---- Must see Garden Level studio in Stunning Vintage Building in Amazing Location with Parking Spot INCLUDED! Available NOW! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 ?Unit Details? - Hardwood Floors - Large Kitchen - Breakfast Bar - Dining Space - Open Layout - Amazing Location - walk to Blue Bird Theater, City Park, Tattered Cover Book Store, Denver Buscuit Company, Restaurants, bars, and shops! -Unique -Vintage Feel ?Building Details? -Small Building -Washer & Dryer in Building -Beautiful Vintage Dor -Common Area/Patio -Secured Front & Back Entrance -Vintage Building -Well Maintained -No Pets Please ?Rate Details? -Rent - $900.00 -Utilities- $75.00 (Includes Water, Sewage, Trash, Gas, and Electric) -Application fee: $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) -Deposit: $400.00 (If Qualified) *Deposit Subject to Change Pending Credit and Background Check Results. -No Pets Please QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Vanessa Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *