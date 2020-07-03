All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:22 PM

1439 Detroit Street

1439 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1d1b61095 ---- Must see Garden Level studio in Stunning Vintage Building in Amazing Location with Parking Spot INCLUDED! Available NOW! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 ?Unit Details? - Hardwood Floors - Large Kitchen - Breakfast Bar - Dining Space - Open Layout - Amazing Location - walk to Blue Bird Theater, City Park, Tattered Cover Book Store, Denver Buscuit Company, Restaurants, bars, and shops! -Unique -Vintage Feel ?Building Details? -Small Building -Washer & Dryer in Building -Beautiful Vintage Dor -Common Area/Patio -Secured Front & Back Entrance -Vintage Building -Well Maintained -No Pets Please ?Rate Details? -Rent - $900.00 -Utilities- $75.00 (Includes Water, Sewage, Trash, Gas, and Electric) -Application fee: $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) -Deposit: $400.00 (If Qualified) *Deposit Subject to Change Pending Credit and Background Check Results. -No Pets Please QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Vanessa Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Detroit Street have any available units?
1439 Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Detroit Street have?
Some of 1439 Detroit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Detroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 1439 Detroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1439 Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Detroit Street offers parking.
Does 1439 Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 Detroit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 1439 Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 1439 Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.

