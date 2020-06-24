1408 Wabash St #1410

Amenities

pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! - This home is in the prime location, in between two up and coming neighborhoods, Stapleton and Park Hill! With the closest major intersection being Monaco and Colfax, you can get anywhere in the city limits in around 15 minutes! Within 5 minutes of the Denver Zoo, Wings Over the Rockies museum, and the Museum of Nature and Science, you're truly in the center of things. Public transportation is very easily accessible, as are grocery stores, restaurants, and nightlife. Please give us a call today, as this home won't last long on the market!



