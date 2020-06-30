1401 Wabash St

Amenities
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath! Coming Soon 4/1! $500 Gift Card at move in - Located in the growing area of Lowry. This lovely brick house sits on the corner lot. The large fenced in back yard includes separated dog run, covered patio and detached 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. The layout of the space complements the homes modest size. This house has everything you need to call it home! 5 minutes from Stapleton and Lowry dog parks, and 20 minutes from Cherry Creek State Park Off-Leash Dog Park!
Unit Amenities:
Oversized 2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer
Central AC
Fenced Dog Run
Stainless Steel Appliances
Rent: $2095
Deposit: $2095 for well qualified applicants
Utilities: Resident pays all utilities
Pet Policy:
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Applications: $45 per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount
No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!
Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com
(RLNE5615716)