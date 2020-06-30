All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1401 Wabash St

1401 Wabash Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Wabash Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath! Coming Soon 4/1! $500 Gift Card at move in - Located in the growing area of Lowry. This lovely brick house sits on the corner lot. The large fenced in back yard includes separated dog run, covered patio and detached 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. The layout of the space complements the homes modest size. This house has everything you need to call it home! 5 minutes from Stapleton and Lowry dog parks, and 20 minutes from Cherry Creek State Park Off-Leash Dog Park!

Unit Amenities:
Oversized 2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer
Central AC
Fenced Dog Run
Stainless Steel Appliances

Rent: $2095
Deposit: $2095 for well qualified applicants
Utilities: Resident pays all utilities

Pet Policy:
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount
No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!

Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com

(RLNE5615716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Wabash St have any available units?
1401 Wabash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Wabash St have?
Some of 1401 Wabash St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Wabash St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Wabash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Wabash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Wabash St is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Wabash St offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Wabash St offers parking.
Does 1401 Wabash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Wabash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Wabash St have a pool?
No, 1401 Wabash St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Wabash St have accessible units?
No, 1401 Wabash St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Wabash St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Wabash St does not have units with dishwashers.

