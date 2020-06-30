1401 Wabash St

Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath! Coming Soon 4/1! $500 Gift Card at move in - Located in the growing area of Lowry. This lovely brick house sits on the corner lot. The large fenced in back yard includes separated dog run, covered patio and detached 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. The layout of the space complements the homes modest size. This house has everything you need to call it home! 5 minutes from Stapleton and Lowry dog parks, and 20 minutes from Cherry Creek State Park Off-Leash Dog Park!



Unit Amenities:

Oversized 2 Car Garage

Washer and Dryer

Central AC

Fenced Dog Run

Stainless Steel Appliances



Rent: $2095

Deposit: $2095 for well qualified applicants

Utilities: Resident pays all utilities



Pet Policy:

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount

No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!



Katherine Badcock

720-908-6279

Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com



(RLNE5615716)