Amenities

1385 S. Vallejo St Available 04/07/20 Charming 4BD + 2BA Home In Ruby Hill - This tastefully updated 4 Bed, 2 Bath in the charming Ruby Hill neighborhood is available!! Featuring hardwood flooring on the first floor and a wonderful finished basement with plenty of space (Laundry room w/ Washer + Dryer Included)!! The kitchen has gorgeous stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Unique layout with 2 bedrooms / 1 bath on the main floor and 2 bedrooms / 1 bath n the basement. This home also has a large fenced yard and attached garage!! Steps from Ruby Hill Park, Godsman Elementary, and the new outdoor entertainment venue Levitt Pavilion!!



(RLNE3688990)