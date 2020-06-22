All apartments in Denver
1385 S. Vallejo St
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

1385 S. Vallejo St

1385 South Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1385 South Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

1385 S. Vallejo St Available 04/07/20 Charming 4BD + 2BA Home In Ruby Hill - This tastefully updated 4 Bed, 2 Bath in the charming Ruby Hill neighborhood is available!! Featuring hardwood flooring on the first floor and a wonderful finished basement with plenty of space (Laundry room w/ Washer + Dryer Included)!! The kitchen has gorgeous stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Unique layout with 2 bedrooms / 1 bath on the main floor and 2 bedrooms / 1 bath n the basement. This home also has a large fenced yard and attached garage!! Steps from Ruby Hill Park, Godsman Elementary, and the new outdoor entertainment venue Levitt Pavilion!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3688990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 S. Vallejo St have any available units?
1385 S. Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 S. Vallejo St have?
Some of 1385 S. Vallejo St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 S. Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
1385 S. Vallejo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 S. Vallejo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 S. Vallejo St is pet friendly.
Does 1385 S. Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 1385 S. Vallejo St does offer parking.
Does 1385 S. Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1385 S. Vallejo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 S. Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 1385 S. Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 1385 S. Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 1385 S. Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 S. Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1385 S. Vallejo St does not have units with dishwashers.
