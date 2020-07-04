1333 Kalamath St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 Bed Home Available NOW!!!! (Furnished+Short Term Options Available!!!) - *Virtual Tour Options Available* *Unit is FULLY FURNISHED*

This spacious and gorgeous historic Lincoln Park remodeled home compliments downtown Denver amenities and all it has to offer. Gorgeous, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and modern light fixtures. Barn doors and exposed brick compliment designer finishes throughout the home. Washer/Dryer included. Low Maintenance landscaping so there is plenty of time to Relax in the beautiful backyard paradise!! Location, Location, Location, very close to the Art District, blocks away from the beautiful City of Denver and access to RTD light rail and bus. You won't find a nicer move in ready home in the highly desirable neighborhood!!!



Flexible Lease Terms for Well Qualified Tenants!!!!



Call TODAY for More Information and to get a tour!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5697030)