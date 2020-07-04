All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1333 Kalamath St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1333 Kalamath St.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1333 Kalamath St.

1333 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1333 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 Bed Home Available NOW!!!! (Furnished+Short Term Options Available!!!) - *Virtual Tour Options Available* *Unit is FULLY FURNISHED*
This spacious and gorgeous historic Lincoln Park remodeled home compliments downtown Denver amenities and all it has to offer. Gorgeous, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and modern light fixtures. Barn doors and exposed brick compliment designer finishes throughout the home. Washer/Dryer included. Low Maintenance landscaping so there is plenty of time to Relax in the beautiful backyard paradise!! Location, Location, Location, very close to the Art District, blocks away from the beautiful City of Denver and access to RTD light rail and bus. You won't find a nicer move in ready home in the highly desirable neighborhood!!!

Flexible Lease Terms for Well Qualified Tenants!!!!

Call TODAY for More Information and to get a tour!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5697030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Kalamath St. have any available units?
1333 Kalamath St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Kalamath St. have?
Some of 1333 Kalamath St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Kalamath St. currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Kalamath St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Kalamath St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Kalamath St. is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Kalamath St. offer parking?
No, 1333 Kalamath St. does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Kalamath St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 Kalamath St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Kalamath St. have a pool?
No, 1333 Kalamath St. does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Kalamath St. have accessible units?
No, 1333 Kalamath St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Kalamath St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Kalamath St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University