Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

1326 Wolff Street

1326 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
THIS IS 1326 NORTH Wolff.

Welcome to this spacious classic west Colfax unit. This 4 bed 2 bath unit has all the amenities with time period upgrades. Washer dryer hook ups, wood floors, open floor plan, gas stove, dishwasher and partially updated.
This unit was once 2 separate units, has 2 refrigerators and could have a small second kitchen.

1/2 a duplex 3 blocks from the 12th and Sheridan light rail stop. 2 blocks from the redevelopment on W. Colfax. 5 blocks from Sloan's Lake. Close to everything. 2 baths in a large brick building.

Secure building with lit off street parking. no smoking which includes vaping!!!

Will be responsible for all yard work of the property.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Wolff Street have any available units?
1326 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Wolff Street have?
Some of 1326 Wolff Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Wolff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1326 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Wolff Street offers parking.
Does 1326 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Wolff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 1326 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 1326 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 Wolff Street has units with dishwashers.
