1326 Wolff Street

THIS IS 1326 NORTH Wolff.



Welcome to this spacious classic west Colfax unit. This 4 bed 2 bath unit has all the amenities with time period upgrades. Washer dryer hook ups, wood floors, open floor plan, gas stove, dishwasher and partially updated.

This unit was once 2 separate units, has 2 refrigerators and could have a small second kitchen.



1/2 a duplex 3 blocks from the 12th and Sheridan light rail stop. 2 blocks from the redevelopment on W. Colfax. 5 blocks from Sloan's Lake. Close to everything. 2 baths in a large brick building.



Secure building with lit off street parking. no smoking which includes vaping!!!



Will be responsible for all yard work of the property.

