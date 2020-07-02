1323 Elati St. #4

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful downtown townhome with rooftop deck! - Newly constructed row home includes an attached 2 car garage, large rooftop deck with awesome views. 1,739 S.F. located near Civic Center Park. Terrific kitchen with island, stainless appliances, gas stove, double oven with breakfast bar. This home has hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The bathrooms are beautiful with walk in showers, This home is beautifully decorated and can be rented furnished or unfurnished.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683505)