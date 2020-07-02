All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1323 Elati St. #4

1323 Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Elati Street, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful downtown townhome with rooftop deck! - Newly constructed row home includes an attached 2 car garage, large rooftop deck with awesome views. 1,739 S.F. located near Civic Center Park. Terrific kitchen with island, stainless appliances, gas stove, double oven with breakfast bar. This home has hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The bathrooms are beautiful with walk in showers, This home is beautifully decorated and can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Elati St. #4 have any available units?
1323 Elati St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Elati St. #4 have?
Some of 1323 Elati St. #4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Elati St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Elati St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Elati St. #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Elati St. #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1323 Elati St. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Elati St. #4 offers parking.
Does 1323 Elati St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Elati St. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Elati St. #4 have a pool?
No, 1323 Elati St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Elati St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 1323 Elati St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Elati St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Elati St. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

