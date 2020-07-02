1323 Elati St. #4

Amenities
Beautiful downtown townhome with rooftop deck! - Newly constructed row home includes an attached 2 car garage, large rooftop deck with awesome views. 1,739 S.F. located near Civic Center Park. Terrific kitchen with island, stainless appliances, gas stove, double oven with breakfast bar. This home has hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The bathrooms are beautiful with walk in showers, This home is beautifully decorated and can be rented furnished or unfurnished.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5683505)