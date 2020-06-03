1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please use email link for showings. this two bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled victorian has exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors and accent painted walls throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas stove, tile flooring and a door leading to the back yard. Entire home is open, light and quiet. New hot water heater, new furnace and new air conditioning are among other pluses. Three blocks to Curtis park, a few blocks to the d line light rail, close to shopping. Pets okay with additional deposit. Plenty of brew pubs close by. Available May 15, 2019