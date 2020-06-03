All apartments in Denver
1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue

1323 East 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1323 East 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please use email link for showings. this two bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled victorian has exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors and accent painted walls throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas stove, tile flooring and a door leading to the back yard. Entire home is open, light and quiet. New hot water heater, new furnace and new air conditioning are among other pluses. Three blocks to Curtis park, a few blocks to the d line light rail, close to shopping. Pets okay with additional deposit. Plenty of brew pubs close by. Available May 15, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue have any available units?
1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue have?
Some of 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue offer parking?
No, 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue have a pool?
No, 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Bruce Randolph Avenue has units with dishwashers.
