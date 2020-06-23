1320 East 29th Avenue

Amenities
Don't miss this One bedroom plus study, 1 bath, with a private enclosed outdoor space. Remodeled with granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel. High 9 foot high ceilings, and large windows with plenty of natural light. The basement study has vinyl floors and charming brick walls. This charming row home is located in Denver's popular Whittier neighborhood, just 1.5 blocks from the light rail station, close to shops, dining, downtown, the Zoo, City Park the Botanical Gardens and St. Joseph Hospital. This is a corner unit. Washer and dryer are included as are a platform for a bed with extra storage.
Pets - Cats and Dogs under 25lbs
Cooling Type - Not Noted
Utilities included - Trash & Recycle
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - No
Parking -Street Parking
Basement - Finished
School District - Denver 1
