Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1320 East 29th Avenue

1320 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom apartment for rent - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/

Don't miss this One bedroom plus study, 1 bath, with a private enclosed outdoor space. Remodeled with granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel. High 9 foot high ceilings, and large windows with plenty of natural light. The basement study has vinyl floors and charming brick walls. This charming row home is located in Denver's popular Whittier neighborhood, just 1.5 blocks from the light rail station, close to shops, dining, downtown, the Zoo, City Park the Botanical Gardens and St. Joseph Hospital. This is a corner unit. Washer and dryer are included as are a platform for a bed with extra storage.

Pets - Cats and Dogs under 25lbs
Cooling Type - Not Noted
Utilities included - Trash & Recycle
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - No
Parking -Street Parking
Basement - Finished
School District - Denver 1

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com

Email today to schedule your showing!

Do not wait. This property will move fast.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

(RLNE4522481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

