1305 E 12th Avenue #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

Unit #3 Available 01/01/20 Treehouse Studio w/ parking 2 Blocks to Cheesman - Property Id: 128212



Don't let the size fool you...there is another 175 SQ. FT. of DECK exclusive to this apartment. RESTORED Studio WALK-UP apartment in 120 year old home on a TREE-LINED street just 2 blocks from CHEESMAN. Lovingly restored to the original turn of the century charm with all the modern conveniences of energy efficient new construction. The STAINLESS steel kitchen appliances with NEW 42" tall cabinets, flamed black GRANITE and modern shiny subway tiles. DARK PINE HARDWOOD floors throughout and new porcelain encaustic tile on the bathroom floor. Separate metered utilities for 95% efficient GAS FURNACE and an unheard of bonus in this type of home, CENTRAL AIR!. New 2" BLINDS on the NEW energy efficient WINDOWS and room DARKENING DRAPES. FREE full-sized washer/dryer IN UNIT LAUNDRY closet. Basement has extra STORAGE (for additional fee). Landlord pays for lawn service. 2 blocks from CHEESMAN PARK and Colfax. Walk score 81/100. Bike score 92/100. Transit score 56/100.

Property Id 128212



No Pets Allowed



