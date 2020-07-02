All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1305 E 12th Avenue #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1305 E 12th Avenue #3
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

1305 E 12th Avenue #3

1305 East 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1305 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
Unit #3 Available 01/01/20 Treehouse Studio w/ parking 2 Blocks to Cheesman - Property Id: 128212

Don't let the size fool you...there is another 175 SQ. FT. of DECK exclusive to this apartment. RESTORED Studio WALK-UP apartment in 120 year old home on a TREE-LINED street just 2 blocks from CHEESMAN. Lovingly restored to the original turn of the century charm with all the modern conveniences of energy efficient new construction. The STAINLESS steel kitchen appliances with NEW 42" tall cabinets, flamed black GRANITE and modern shiny subway tiles. DARK PINE HARDWOOD floors throughout and new porcelain encaustic tile on the bathroom floor. Separate metered utilities for 95% efficient GAS FURNACE and an unheard of bonus in this type of home, CENTRAL AIR!. New 2" BLINDS on the NEW energy efficient WINDOWS and room DARKENING DRAPES. FREE full-sized washer/dryer IN UNIT LAUNDRY closet. Basement has extra STORAGE (for additional fee). Landlord pays for lawn service. 2 blocks from CHEESMAN PARK and Colfax. Walk score 81/100. Bike score 92/100. Transit score 56/100.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128212p
Property Id 128212

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5355578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 have any available units?
1305 E 12th Avenue #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 have?
Some of 1305 E 12th Avenue #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1305 E 12th Avenue #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 offers parking.
Does 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 E 12th Avenue #3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University