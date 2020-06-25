Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

1280 S Yates St Available 05/01/19 Great Ranch Style House in Denver!! - This lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is available to rent starting May 1st!! Located near Sheridan and Highway 285 (Hampden) in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Very close to several parks and lakes!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, RTD, Lightrail, entertainment, restaurants, lots of schools, and more.



Great layout! Newer windows, fridge, stove, and dishwasher!!! Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet!! Lovely hardwood floors! Great kitchen with breakfast nook. Two car detached garage. Lots of storage! Nice big fenced back yard! Wheelchair accessible. Bathroom has been fully remodeled! Mature landscaping. Come see this house yourself to see all of the great features!!



Rent is $1750/month. All utilities, except for trash are the tenants responsibility.



NO SMOKING at this property. ONE dog will be allowed with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, NO cats allowed.



Each adult who is 18 or older will be required to pay an application fee.



Do not disturb the current tenants. You must schedule an appointment in order to view the home. To schedule a showing, please call 720-722-8495 or email leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!



(RLNE3943828)