Denver, CO
1280 S Yates St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1280 S Yates St

1280 South Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

1280 South Yates Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1280 S Yates St Available 05/01/19 Great Ranch Style House in Denver!! - This lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is available to rent starting May 1st!! Located near Sheridan and Highway 285 (Hampden) in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Very close to several parks and lakes!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, RTD, Lightrail, entertainment, restaurants, lots of schools, and more.

Great layout! Newer windows, fridge, stove, and dishwasher!!! Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet!! Lovely hardwood floors! Great kitchen with breakfast nook. Two car detached garage. Lots of storage! Nice big fenced back yard! Wheelchair accessible. Bathroom has been fully remodeled! Mature landscaping. Come see this house yourself to see all of the great features!!

Rent is $1750/month. All utilities, except for trash are the tenants responsibility.

NO SMOKING at this property. ONE dog will be allowed with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, NO cats allowed.

Each adult who is 18 or older will be required to pay an application fee.

Do not disturb the current tenants. You must schedule an appointment in order to view the home. To schedule a showing, please call 720-722-8495 or email leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

(RLNE3943828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 S Yates St have any available units?
1280 S Yates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 S Yates St have?
Some of 1280 S Yates St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 S Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
1280 S Yates St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 S Yates St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1280 S Yates St is pet friendly.
Does 1280 S Yates St offer parking?
Yes, 1280 S Yates St offers parking.
Does 1280 S Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 S Yates St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 S Yates St have a pool?
No, 1280 S Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 1280 S Yates St have accessible units?
Yes, 1280 S Yates St has accessible units.
Does 1280 S Yates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 S Yates St has units with dishwashers.
