1270 N Marion St Apt 404

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location!!! This 1 bedroom (large enough for a kingsized bed) 1 bath with 1 reserved parking spot in secured building, is located just two blocks from Cheeseman Park! Close to Downtown and Cherry Creek! Stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops plus plenty of natural sunlight and (carpet free :) newer flooring throughout. This home also features an abundance of closet(3) and storage space plus a wood burning fireplace! enjoy the Community pool and each floor its own shared laundry facility. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants! Water, sewer, trash, heat included! Available Aug 1st.

To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 924-8982 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com