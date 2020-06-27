All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1270 N Marion St Apt 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1270 N Marion St Apt 404
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

1270 N Marion St Apt 404

1270 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1270 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location!!! This 1 bedroom (large enough for a kingsized bed) 1 bath with 1 reserved parking spot in secured building, is located just two blocks from Cheeseman Park! Close to Downtown and Cherry Creek! Stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops plus plenty of natural sunlight and (carpet free :) newer flooring throughout. This home also features an abundance of closet(3) and storage space plus a wood burning fireplace! enjoy the Community pool and each floor its own shared laundry facility. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants! Water, sewer, trash, heat included! Available Aug 1st.
To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 924-8982 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 have any available units?
1270 N Marion St Apt 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 have?
Some of 1270 N Marion St Apt 404's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1270 N Marion St Apt 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 is pet friendly.
Does 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 offer parking?
Yes, 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 offers parking.
Does 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 have a pool?
Yes, 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 has a pool.
Does 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 have accessible units?
No, 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 N Marion St Apt 404 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University