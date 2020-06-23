All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1260 York St #507

1260 North York Street · No Longer Available
Location

1260 North York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated 2 Bedroom Home near Cheesman Park - Available for a Flexible Lease!
Located in Wyman historic district in Congress Park, just a few blocks from Cheesman Park, kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counter to. Community has a pool, fitness room, and each floor has a laundry room for resident use
Close to the Botanic gardens, restaurants, short distance to Cherry Creek North shopping,
One reserved parking space will be available for the tenant.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Gas, and Heat will be included will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Sorry, no pets will be considered at this time.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4576192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 York St #507 have any available units?
1260 York St #507 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 York St #507 have?
Some of 1260 York St #507's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 York St #507 currently offering any rent specials?
1260 York St #507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 York St #507 pet-friendly?
No, 1260 York St #507 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1260 York St #507 offer parking?
Yes, 1260 York St #507 does offer parking.
Does 1260 York St #507 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 York St #507 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 York St #507 have a pool?
Yes, 1260 York St #507 has a pool.
Does 1260 York St #507 have accessible units?
No, 1260 York St #507 does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 York St #507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 York St #507 has units with dishwashers.
