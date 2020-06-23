1260 York St #507

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Updated 2 Bedroom Home near Cheesman Park - Available for a Flexible Lease!

Located in Wyman historic district in Congress Park, just a few blocks from Cheesman Park, kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counter to. Community has a pool, fitness room, and each floor has a laundry room for resident use

Close to the Botanic gardens, restaurants, short distance to Cherry Creek North shopping,

One reserved parking space will be available for the tenant.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Gas, and Heat will be included will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Sorry, no pets will be considered at this time.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4576192)