Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1259 Krameria ST Available 07/01/19 1 bed 1 bath home in Montclair Neighborhood minutes from downtown - Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood - just minutes walk away from grocery stores and restaurants, and a few minutes drive or bike from City Park & downtown Denver! This is the perfect opportunity to get some extra living space & private backyard while enjoying easy access to downtown and the major highways. This home comes complete with a garage and plenty of storage space.



Please call Austin at 303.957.1802 to set up a tour while this home is still available!



(RLNE3916644)