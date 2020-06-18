All apartments in Denver
1259 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1259 Krameria ST Available 07/01/19 1 bed 1 bath home in Montclair Neighborhood minutes from downtown - Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood - just minutes walk away from grocery stores and restaurants, and a few minutes drive or bike from City Park & downtown Denver! This is the perfect opportunity to get some extra living space & private backyard while enjoying easy access to downtown and the major highways. This home comes complete with a garage and plenty of storage space.

Please call Austin at 303.957.1802 to set up a tour while this home is still available!

(RLNE3916644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Krameria ST have any available units?
1259 Krameria ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1259 Krameria ST currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Krameria ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Krameria ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Krameria ST is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Krameria ST offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Krameria ST offers parking.
Does 1259 Krameria ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Krameria ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Krameria ST have a pool?
No, 1259 Krameria ST does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Krameria ST have accessible units?
No, 1259 Krameria ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Krameria ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Krameria ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 Krameria ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 Krameria ST does not have units with air conditioning.
