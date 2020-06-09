1253 S. Race St.

Amenities

Located 3 blocks from Washington Park on the coveted East side. This charming remodeled and historically restored cottage/bungalow offers 3 bedrooms (2+1) and 2 bathrooms. It is perfect for a small family or executive couple. There is a gas fireplace and lower-level family room. This house boasts a sunny, fully-appointed kitchen with beautiful tile counter tops. Both washer and dryer are included appliances. Sprinkler system, Central Air conditioning and two-car garage. Blocks to amenities and neighborhood shopping: Cherry Creek, Bonnie Brae, Old South open mindedlord, bike trails and park. Preferably no pets but can work with you, absolutely no smoking, and one month deposit required. Available now. Call Mark Robertson.