1253 S. Race St.
Last updated October 12 2019 at 8:57 AM

1253 S. Race St.

1253 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1253 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located 3 blocks from Washington Park on the coveted East side. This charming remodeled and historically restored cottage/bungalow offers 3 bedrooms (2+1) and 2 bathrooms. It is perfect for a small family or executive couple. There is a gas fireplace and lower-level family room. This house boasts a sunny, fully-appointed kitchen with beautiful tile counter tops. Both washer and dryer are included appliances. Sprinkler system, Central Air conditioning and two-car garage. Blocks to amenities and neighborhood shopping: Cherry Creek, Bonnie Brae, Old South open mindedlord, bike trails and park. Preferably no pets but can work with you, absolutely no smoking, and one month deposit required. Available now. Call Mark Robertson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 S. Race St. have any available units?
1253 S. Race St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 S. Race St. have?
Some of 1253 S. Race St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 S. Race St. currently offering any rent specials?
1253 S. Race St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 S. Race St. pet-friendly?
No, 1253 S. Race St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1253 S. Race St. offer parking?
Yes, 1253 S. Race St. offers parking.
Does 1253 S. Race St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 S. Race St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 S. Race St. have a pool?
No, 1253 S. Race St. does not have a pool.
Does 1253 S. Race St. have accessible units?
No, 1253 S. Race St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 S. Race St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 S. Race St. does not have units with dishwashers.
