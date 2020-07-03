1250 South Harrison Street

Amenities

? Large two-car attached garage

? Huge designer kitchen with quartz counter-tops

? Stainless steel appliances

? Private backyard

? Stone-paver patio

? Natural-gas fireplace

? Only 7 minutes to RTD Light Rail Park-and-ride station

? Easy drive to hundreds of area stores, restaurants, pubs, theaters and other amenities

? Real hardwood flooring

? Large master bedroom with walk-in closet

? Bar-top dining

? Dual-system forced heating and air conditioning



$45 App fee

$2000 Security deposit

Small pet (25lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent

Tenant pays all utilities



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Thanks for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300