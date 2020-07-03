All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1250 South Harrison Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1250 South Harrison Street

1250 South Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1250 South Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc8335f0d8 ----

? Large two-car attached garage
? Huge designer kitchen with quartz counter-tops
? Stainless steel appliances
? Private backyard
? Stone-paver patio
? Natural-gas fireplace
? Only 7 minutes to RTD Light Rail Park-and-ride station
? Easy drive to hundreds of area stores, restaurants, pubs, theaters and other amenities
? Real hardwood flooring
? Large master bedroom with walk-in closet
? Bar-top dining
? Dual-system forced heating and air conditioning

$45 App fee
$2000 Security deposit
Small pet (25lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent
Tenant pays all utilities

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 South Harrison Street have any available units?
1250 South Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 South Harrison Street have?
Some of 1250 South Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 South Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 South Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 South Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 South Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1250 South Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1250 South Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 1250 South Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 South Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 South Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 1250 South Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1250 South Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 South Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 South Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 South Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

