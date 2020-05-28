Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

1250 Roslyn Street Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 4BD, 2BA East Denver Home with Fenced Backyard and Spacious Interior - Located in East Denver near the Park Hill and Lowry neighborhoods, this spacious single family home is within walking distance to numerous parks as well as shopping and dining options. Complementing the beautiful yard, including a fenced backyard with a shed, the house features a spacious interior, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7dRrnCNfwM&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE4114886)