All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1250 Roslyn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1250 Roslyn Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1250 Roslyn Street

1250 Roslyn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1250 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
1250 Roslyn Street Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 4BD, 2BA East Denver Home with Fenced Backyard and Spacious Interior - Located in East Denver near the Park Hill and Lowry neighborhoods, this spacious single family home is within walking distance to numerous parks as well as shopping and dining options. Complementing the beautiful yard, including a fenced backyard with a shed, the house features a spacious interior, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7dRrnCNfwM&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4114886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Roslyn Street have any available units?
1250 Roslyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Roslyn Street have?
Some of 1250 Roslyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Roslyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Roslyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Roslyn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Roslyn Street is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Roslyn Street offer parking?
No, 1250 Roslyn Street does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Roslyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Roslyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Roslyn Street have a pool?
No, 1250 Roslyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Roslyn Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 Roslyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Roslyn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Roslyn Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University