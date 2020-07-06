12490 East 55th Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home - Ranch style home with finished basement with two bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs (have egress windows). Fenced back yard with storage shed. 1 car attached garage. Large kitchen area with eating space. Full size washer/dryer hook ups in laundry room. Residents pay all utilities. WAC, deposit equal to a month's rent. Application fee of $35 for each household member 18 or older.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



(RLNE5480310)