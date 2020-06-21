123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Unique corner unit in turn of the century apartment building. Corner bedroom with northeast light. Light from all sides. Heat and water included. Non-working fireplace replaced with an electric unit, ceiling fans. Gas Stove, built in cabinets. Virtual Tour and Photos are of the identical unit on Southeast side of building. All utilities included.



French doors

Claw foot tub

Skylights

Built in cabinets all over

Exposed brick

Parquet Floors



Additional Photos



https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5983254691367862561?authkey=CKnLw6vm6pX-DQ



Virtual Tour

http://youtu.be/0VrRqZKsISg



Turn of the century apartment building with lots of charm. 9 unit building ranging from 1 to 4 bedroom units. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, coin operated laundry, off street loading and unloading area, exterior bicycle storage.



Location Information

Located just South of the intersection of Bayaud and S Penn.

Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , Café Europa, Taki's, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within 100ft of building.

Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park.

Turn of the century apartment building with lots of charm. 9 unit building ranging from 1 to 4 bedroom units. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, coin operated laundry, off street loading and unloading area, gas grill, exterior bicycle storage. All utilities are included in the lease.