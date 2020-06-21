All apartments in Denver
123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4

123 S Pennsylvania St · (303) 733-1701
Location

123 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Unique corner unit in turn of the century apartment building. Corner bedroom with northeast light. Light from all sides. Heat and water included. Non-working fireplace replaced with an electric unit, ceiling fans. Gas Stove, built in cabinets. Virtual Tour and Photos are of the identical unit on Southeast side of building. All utilities included.

French doors
Claw foot tub
Skylights
Built in cabinets all over
Exposed brick
Parquet Floors

Additional Photos

https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5983254691367862561?authkey=CKnLw6vm6pX-DQ

Virtual Tour
http://youtu.be/0VrRqZKsISg

Turn of the century apartment building with lots of charm. 9 unit building ranging from 1 to 4 bedroom units. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, coin operated laundry, off street loading and unloading area, exterior bicycle storage.

Location Information
Located just South of the intersection of Bayaud and S Penn.
Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , Café Europa, Taki's, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within 100ft of building.
Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park.
Turn of the century apartment building with lots of charm. 9 unit building ranging from 1 to 4 bedroom units. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, coin operated laundry, off street loading and unloading area, gas grill, exterior bicycle storage. All utilities are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 have any available units?
123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 have?
Some of 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 S Pennsylvania Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
