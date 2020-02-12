Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

1225 South Columbine Street Available 07/10/19 Stunning Tudor for Rent in Bonnie Brae!!!! - This gorgeous and charming 3 bed/2 bath home has it all!!!! Located in the highly desirable Columbine St in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood!!! Available July 10th!! Located in a fantastic neighborhood!! Great schools!! Cory Elementary, Merrill Middle and South High. Conveniently located near the light rail and I-25!! Walking distance from shops and restaurants on S Gaylord St, 1 mile from Wash Park, 2 miles from Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 6 miles from DTC, and 7 miles from the heart of Downtown Denver!!! Also very close to DU, country clubs, etc!



Amazing layout with open views from front to back! The whole house has been remodeled!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level! Gourmet kitchen is fully stocked with brand new stainless steel appliances (including a gas Thermador stove!!), granite counter tops, and vaulted ceilings!!! Central heat, central air, and attic fan!! Fireplace in family room! Very light and bright throughout!! Finished garden level basement has a guest/master suite! Enjoy outdoor living with the giant patio great for entertaining!! You'll have to come see this house yourself to see all of the great features!!



Rent is $3,200 per month.



Come see this home today to make it yours!! To schedule a showing, call us at 720-722-8495 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2549780)