Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:33 PM

1225 South Columbine Street

1225 S Columbine St · No Longer Available
Location

1225 S Columbine St, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1225 South Columbine Street Available 07/10/19 Stunning Tudor for Rent in Bonnie Brae!!!! - This gorgeous and charming 3 bed/2 bath home has it all!!!! Located in the highly desirable Columbine St in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood!!! Available July 10th!! Located in a fantastic neighborhood!! Great schools!! Cory Elementary, Merrill Middle and South High. Conveniently located near the light rail and I-25!! Walking distance from shops and restaurants on S Gaylord St, 1 mile from Wash Park, 2 miles from Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 6 miles from DTC, and 7 miles from the heart of Downtown Denver!!! Also very close to DU, country clubs, etc!

Amazing layout with open views from front to back! The whole house has been remodeled!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level! Gourmet kitchen is fully stocked with brand new stainless steel appliances (including a gas Thermador stove!!), granite counter tops, and vaulted ceilings!!! Central heat, central air, and attic fan!! Fireplace in family room! Very light and bright throughout!! Finished garden level basement has a guest/master suite! Enjoy outdoor living with the giant patio great for entertaining!! You'll have to come see this house yourself to see all of the great features!!

Rent is $3,200 per month.

Come see this home today to make it yours!! To schedule a showing, call us at 720-722-8495 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2549780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 South Columbine Street have any available units?
1225 South Columbine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 South Columbine Street have?
Some of 1225 South Columbine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 South Columbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1225 South Columbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 South Columbine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 South Columbine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1225 South Columbine Street offer parking?
No, 1225 South Columbine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1225 South Columbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 South Columbine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 South Columbine Street have a pool?
No, 1225 South Columbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1225 South Columbine Street have accessible units?
No, 1225 South Columbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 South Columbine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 South Columbine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

