1222 E 33rd Avenue Available 03/01/20 JUST LISTED: 1BDR/1BTH Renovated Town Home in Cole/Whittier Neighborhood $1525 - EDGE Properties is pleased to present this adorably renovated, north facing town home for immediate occupancy!



Total remodel from the inside out! This 1886 gem might be mistaken for a new building but still retains a lot of it's history and charm! Exposed brick in the living room reminds you of the building's 129 year history.The unique floor plan is open and inviting with a spacious kitchen that includes quartz counters and new stainless appliances. Just off from the kitchen is a stacked HD washer and dryer. Excellent natural lighting - with a 24"x48" skylight in the kitchen.



With 3 entry doors and a south facing bedroom, it makes the interior feel warm and inviting. The back yard features a southern exposure and includes an ample concrete patio and new privacy fencing perfect for entertaining



Conveniently located to ALL of the new and up coming urban infill developments and with the L-Line Light Rail Station that is currently 3 blocks away getting around Denver is a breeze.



Call today (303.839.1201 x 105) for details or visit us at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.



No Pets Allowed



