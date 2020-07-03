All apartments in Denver
1222 E 33rd Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1222 E 33rd Avenue

1222 East 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1222 East 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1222 E 33rd Avenue Available 03/01/20 JUST LISTED: 1BDR/1BTH Renovated Town Home in Cole/Whittier Neighborhood $1525 - EDGE Properties is pleased to present this adorably renovated, north facing town home for immediate occupancy!

Total remodel from the inside out! This 1886 gem might be mistaken for a new building but still retains a lot of it's history and charm! Exposed brick in the living room reminds you of the building's 129 year history.The unique floor plan is open and inviting with a spacious kitchen that includes quartz counters and new stainless appliances. Just off from the kitchen is a stacked HD washer and dryer. Excellent natural lighting - with a 24"x48" skylight in the kitchen.

With 3 entry doors and a south facing bedroom, it makes the interior feel warm and inviting. The back yard features a southern exposure and includes an ample concrete patio and new privacy fencing perfect for entertaining

Conveniently located to ALL of the new and up coming urban infill developments and with the L-Line Light Rail Station that is currently 3 blocks away getting around Denver is a breeze.

Call today (303.839.1201 x 105) for details or visit us at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.

EMD 2020-0128

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3834284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 E 33rd Avenue have any available units?
1222 E 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 E 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 1222 E 33rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 E 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1222 E 33rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 E 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1222 E 33rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1222 E 33rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1222 E 33rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1222 E 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 E 33rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 E 33rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1222 E 33rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1222 E 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1222 E 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 E 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 E 33rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

