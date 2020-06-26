All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1212 Adams St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1212 Adams St.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1212 Adams St.

1212 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1212 Adams Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1212 Adams St. Available 03/20/20 Light and Bright 3 Bed House in CONGRESS PARK!!!! - Perfect home filled with vintage charm!! A covered porch welcomes you into this quintessential Congress Park bungalow. Light and Bright living room opens up into the dining area is highlighted by more natural light! Kitchen has new painted cabinets and appliances! Master bedroom upstairs has a walk-in closet and is adjacent to the bathroom with 2 great sized bedrooms downstairs. Basement with Laundry room and WASHER/DRYER included, too! Spacious and private backyard allows for fantastic outdoor living!! Walking distance to parks, concert venues, bars, restaurants and shops!! Easy Access to Downtown, I-70 and I-225 for a painless commute no matter what part of town you work in!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit = One Months's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4969341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Adams St. have any available units?
1212 Adams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Adams St. have?
Some of 1212 Adams St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Adams St. currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Adams St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Adams St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Adams St. is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Adams St. offer parking?
No, 1212 Adams St. does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Adams St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Adams St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Adams St. have a pool?
No, 1212 Adams St. does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Adams St. have accessible units?
No, 1212 Adams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Adams St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Adams St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University