Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1186 Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80220 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andrew Diisso, Redtreeboston, (978) 826-0226. Available from: 04/17/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. All the major work has been done to this home, new roof, new gutters, new gutter guards, new vinyl siding, upgraded plumbing, upgraded electrical service, new sewer, and cleanout. If you're a car buff check out the garage, lots of extra room for your toys. The garage has its own electrical panel, lights, workbench, electrical outlets and more. [ Published 18-Apr-20 / ID 3511926 ]