All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1186 Poplar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1186 Poplar Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:55 PM

1186 Poplar Street

1186 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1186 Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1186 Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80220 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andrew Diisso, Redtreeboston, (978) 826-0226. Available from: 04/17/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. All the major work has been done to this home, new roof, new gutters, new gutter guards, new vinyl siding, upgraded plumbing, upgraded electrical service, new sewer, and cleanout. If you're a car buff check out the garage, lots of extra room for your toys. The garage has its own electrical panel, lights, workbench, electrical outlets and more. [ Published 18-Apr-20 / ID 3511926 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1186 Poplar Street have any available units?
1186 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1186 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1186 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1186 Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 1186 Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1186 Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 1186 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1186 Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 1186 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1186 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 1186 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1186 Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1186 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1186 Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University