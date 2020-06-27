All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper)
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper)

1140 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1140 Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Congress Park Beautiful and Spacious Duplex!!! - This lease has flexible options ranging from 5 months to 18 months...
Price reduced!!! Special $500 off of 1st month's rent..apply today!!!
Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 bath, duplex unit, brand new paint and carpet. This home is available now. Beautiful area and open floorplan. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. There is also a great common area to lounge after a long day at the office. Pets are accepted.

Call or text 303-214-5084 for more information.

www.denverrealestatemoguls.com

Flexible lease options from 5 months to 18 months.

(RLNE5070152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) have any available units?
1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) offer parking?
No, 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) have a pool?
No, 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) have accessible units?
No, 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Milwaukee Street (Upper) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University