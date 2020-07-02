1121 Albion St. #305

Amenities

Nicely appointed 1 bed, 1 bath, condo in the heart of the brand new UC Health redevelopment. Walk 2-3 blocks to Starbucks, Trader Joes, Snooze, pubs, restaurants, transportation and Rose Hospital. Redevelopment bringing lots more retail/restaurants, parks/open space, all within 2 blocks. Easy commute to downtown or DTC with access to CO Blvd, I70 and I25. Great building with covered parking and community pool.



Nice unit with big windows, open floor plan, and huge patio. Central AC, community laundry, and well-appointed lobby.



No smoking. Pets allowed, max of 1, $250 one-time pet fee, non-refundable, no pet rent or additional deposit.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.