1121 Albion St. #305
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:49 PM

1121 Albion St. #305

1121 North Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 North Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Nicely appointed 1 bed, 1 bath, condo in the heart of the brand new UC Health redevelopment. Walk 2-3 blocks to Starbucks, Trader Joes, Snooze, pubs, restaurants, transportation and Rose Hospital. Redevelopment bringing lots more retail/restaurants, parks/open space, all within 2 blocks. Easy commute to downtown or DTC with access to CO Blvd, I70 and I25. Great building with covered parking and community pool.

Nice unit with big windows, open floor plan, and huge patio. Central AC, community laundry, and well-appointed lobby.

No smoking. Pets allowed, max of 1, $250 one-time pet fee, non-refundable, no pet rent or additional deposit.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Albion St. #305 have any available units?
1121 Albion St. #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Albion St. #305 have?
Some of 1121 Albion St. #305's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Albion St. #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Albion St. #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Albion St. #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Albion St. #305 is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Albion St. #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Albion St. #305 offers parking.
Does 1121 Albion St. #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Albion St. #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Albion St. #305 have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Albion St. #305 has a pool.
Does 1121 Albion St. #305 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Albion St. #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Albion St. #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Albion St. #305 does not have units with dishwashers.

