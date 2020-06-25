1100 South Clayton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to your private, serene cottage in Cory-Merrill! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and nearly 1400 square feet, this home sits in the middle of one of the most coveted locations in Denver for good reason. Enjoy quiet, tree lined streets on walks to the nearby shops and restaurants on Bonnie Brae and Old South Gaylord.



This cozy, quiet gem boasts a large living area, open concept kitchen, formal dining area and gorgeous Brazilian hardwood floors throughout. Custom designer touches and plenty of light in this updated original Denver home! The sprawling patio is ideal for entertaining or just lounging, soaking up the summer sun. For the urban gardener, take advantage of the ample space and planters for a growing flowers, herbs and vegetables! This intimate garden getaway is an oasis in the middle of one of Denver's most prestigious neighborhoods. Available furnished, partially furnished or vacant so contact us today to schedule your tour!



Elementary: Cory

Middle: Merrill

High: South



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1100-s-clayton-st-denver-co-80210-usa/616d73c4-8dd7-46d8-beca-1277a920f9d5



(RLNE4910891)