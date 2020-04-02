All apartments in Denver
10847 E. 26th Ave
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

10847 E. 26th Ave

10847 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10847 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
10847 E. 26th Ave Available 05/01/20 Stapleton Summer Rental: Beautiful Fully Furnished 3Bd/2.5Ba House - Available for May, June & July. Fully Furnished and ready for you, in the heart of the family-friendly Stapleton neighborhood. Walking distance to parks, playgrounds, pool, grocery store, Stanley Marketplace, paved trails, and more.

This home has everything you need - fully stocked kitchen, high-end linens,outdoor grill, all furnishings, and even a trampoline for the kids in the unfinished basement.

3 bedrooms: Two with Queen beds and the third with Twin bunk-beds and a baby crib. Open loft upstairs. Master has a private ensuite 5 piece bathroom with slipper soaking tub. Main floor has a separate office with French doors, separate dining room, breakfast nook off kitchen, mud room, front and back porches and enclosed yard.

Absolutely no smoking allowed anywhere on the property. Very strict. $1000 fine enforced.

Convenient access to shopping, Fitzsimmons Medical Complex, restaurants, and only minutes away from downtown, I-70, I-225.

Available May 1, 2020 for 3 month term.

Tenant responsible for utilities.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional $500 pet fee & management approval

To book your touring appointment or apply, please visit simplygreatrentals.com or call 773-319-8467
Amenities: fenced back yard, attached garage
Pet Policy: Allowed with $500 pet fee

23 Attachments

(RLNE5704037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10847 E. 26th Ave have any available units?
10847 E. 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10847 E. 26th Ave have?
Some of 10847 E. 26th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10847 E. 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10847 E. 26th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10847 E. 26th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10847 E. 26th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10847 E. 26th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10847 E. 26th Ave offers parking.
Does 10847 E. 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10847 E. 26th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10847 E. 26th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10847 E. 26th Ave has a pool.
Does 10847 E. 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10847 E. 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10847 E. 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10847 E. 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

