10847 E. 26th Ave Available 05/01/20 Stapleton Summer Rental: Beautiful Fully Furnished 3Bd/2.5Ba House - Available for May, June & July. Fully Furnished and ready for you, in the heart of the family-friendly Stapleton neighborhood. Walking distance to parks, playgrounds, pool, grocery store, Stanley Marketplace, paved trails, and more.



This home has everything you need - fully stocked kitchen, high-end linens,outdoor grill, all furnishings, and even a trampoline for the kids in the unfinished basement.



3 bedrooms: Two with Queen beds and the third with Twin bunk-beds and a baby crib. Open loft upstairs. Master has a private ensuite 5 piece bathroom with slipper soaking tub. Main floor has a separate office with French doors, separate dining room, breakfast nook off kitchen, mud room, front and back porches and enclosed yard.



Absolutely no smoking allowed anywhere on the property. Very strict. $1000 fine enforced.



Convenient access to shopping, Fitzsimmons Medical Complex, restaurants, and only minutes away from downtown, I-70, I-225.



Available May 1, 2020 for 3 month term.



Tenant responsible for utilities.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional $500 pet fee & management approval



To book your touring appointment or apply, please visit simplygreatrentals.com or call 773-319-8467

