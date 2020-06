Amenities

garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Awesome studio apartment in RiNo with updated appliances. Located next door to Coors Field, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options. Available furnished or unfurnished. Flat $50 fee for all utilities and WiFi!



Contact our leasing office to schedule a showing. VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY THROUGH 6/5. VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!



$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Must be able to pass a background check. Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.



Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party

websites.