102 E Florida Ave
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:16 AM

102 E Florida Ave

102 East Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

102 East Florida Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
5plex 2bed 1ba right near bus, park and shopping. Near DU and Downtown. W/D access coin NO DOGS - Please check out our website for more pictures and to check out our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Nice 5 plex in Platte Park and near S Broadway St. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newer paint and hardwood floors are refinished. W/D access coin operated. Carpad in the back for one spot or street parking. Shared backyard. NO DOGS!. Cats are okay with an extra deposit of $100 per cat if approved. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Please drive by the 5 plex to see if it meets your criteria first before setting up an appointment to view the interior. Once that has been done and you are interested please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address on the one you are interested in.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2321618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E Florida Ave have any available units?
102 E Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 102 E Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 E Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E Florida Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 E Florida Ave is pet friendly.
Does 102 E Florida Ave offer parking?
No, 102 E Florida Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102 E Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 E Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 102 E Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 E Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 E Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 E Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 E Florida Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
