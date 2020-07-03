All apartments in Denver
1010 E 10th Ave

1010 East 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06a4663021 ---- Stunning 1BR plus Den in Cap Hill! Rent: $1300 Utilities: $50 (includes water, sweage, trash, gas. Tenant billed independently for electric) Available July 5th! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 - Hardwood floors - Top Floor - Exposed Brick - HUGE Windows - In unit Storage - Amazing Location - walk to King Soopers, DazBog Coffee, Cheeseman Park, Pilates and so much more! 1010 E 10th Unit 2 12-Month Lease $1300 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 E 10th Ave have any available units?
1010 E 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1010 E 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1010 E 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 E 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 E 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1010 E 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 1010 E 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1010 E 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 E 10th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 E 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 1010 E 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1010 E 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1010 E 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 E 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 E 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 E 10th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 E 10th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

