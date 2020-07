Amenities

Many good things about this place. Building is secure. Fresh coat of paint and new carpet. Indoor bike storage, laundry on premises and roof top deck access for entertaining. One bedroom with cedar paneling closet.Bathroom has been remodeled with wood work and tile floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops, great appliances, microwave and plenty of counter space. Kitchen floor is tiled. Living room has a window AC unit for cooling.Windows will have shutters shortly. Parking is a dedicated space on the property. Renters Insurance is required. Showing appointments are made through email contact property manager. Available now!