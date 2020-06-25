1000 E. 23rd Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony coffee bar air conditioning playground fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar playground

This house is located in coveted historic San Rafael neighborhood, easy walk to coffee shops, restaurants, bars, playgrounds, hospital, oozing with charm and character with all the updates one could want. First floor has living room with wood burning fireplace, custom made built-ins(made to fit 54 Smart TV that will be left behind), dining room equipped with custom wet bar with tons of storage and gas fireplace, bonus room can be an office or fourth bedroom with an entrance/exit. Lovely kitchen leads to newly finished yard with turf (no maintenance) and two stamped concrete patios for entertaining, built-in sandbox and flower beds against the sidewalk fencing. An open loft greets you at the top of the stairs which can be another TV room, playroom or office. Large bathroom with claw foot tub and spacious shower, double sinks. One small bedroom has an outdoor space perfect for people watching with a morning coffee or evening cocktail, large bedroom next-door has a great closet for all your essentials. Across the way theres another large bedroom with matching closet and small room off of it perfect for a nursery or office. Laundry in the basement. Lots of storage. Quiet cool fan and huge window fan & A/C unit for hot summer nights. Dont miss out on this opportunity! Email for more information and to schedule a showing. Thanks so much.