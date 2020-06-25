All apartments in Denver
1000 E. 23rd Ave.
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

1000 E. 23rd Ave.

1000 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1000 East 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
This house is located in coveted historic San Rafael neighborhood, easy walk to coffee shops, restaurants, bars, playgrounds, hospital, oozing with charm and character with all the updates one could want. First floor has living room with wood burning fireplace, custom made built-ins(made to fit 54 Smart TV that will be left behind), dining room equipped with custom wet bar with tons of storage and gas fireplace, bonus room can be an office or fourth bedroom with an entrance/exit. Lovely kitchen leads to newly finished yard with turf (no maintenance) and two stamped concrete patios for entertaining, built-in sandbox and flower beds against the sidewalk fencing. An open loft greets you at the top of the stairs which can be another TV room, playroom or office. Large bathroom with claw foot tub and spacious shower, double sinks. One small bedroom has an outdoor space perfect for people watching with a morning coffee or evening cocktail, large bedroom next-door has a great closet for all your essentials. Across the way theres another large bedroom with matching closet and small room off of it perfect for a nursery or office. Laundry in the basement. Lots of storage. Quiet cool fan and huge window fan & A/C unit for hot summer nights. Dont miss out on this opportunity! Email for more information and to schedule a showing. Thanks so much.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E. 23rd Ave. have any available units?
1000 E. 23rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E. 23rd Ave. have?
Some of 1000 E. 23rd Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, coffee bar, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E. 23rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E. 23rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E. 23rd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E. 23rd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1000 E. 23rd Ave. offer parking?
No, 1000 E. 23rd Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1000 E. 23rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 E. 23rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E. 23rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 1000 E. 23rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1000 E. 23rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1000 E. 23rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E. 23rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 E. 23rd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
