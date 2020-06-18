All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:30 PM

9608 Stoneglen Dr

9608 Stoneglen Drive · (719) 644-7200
Location

9608 Stoneglen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Pine Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9608 Stoneglen Dr · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage! This home is located in the Pine Creek community, near Briargate Pkwy and Lexington. This home has newly painted walls throughout, new LVP on the main level, new carpet on the upper level, vaulted ceilings and an open layout that is great for entertaining. The kitchen has new epoxy countertops, new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a huge pantry. There is both a formal dining room and formal living room on the main level, along with another living room with a gas fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level and the master bedroom has an attached walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath. The basement is finished with a full wet bar area that has a portable refrigerator, another bedroom and a full bath. Both front and back yards have sprinkler systems for easy care and the back yard is fully fenced! There is also a nice deck in the back yard off of the main level that has great views of the mountains and nearby John Venezia Community Park.

This home is located in school district 20 and has quick access to the I-25 and Powers corridors, which makes easy access to restaurants and shopping!

Included Appliances: Ceiling Fans, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas Furnace, and Gas Fireplace.

Utilities Included: Trash and Recycle.

PETS: Pets considered by owner on case-by-case basis. Non-Refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and potential rent increase as well.

Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

(RLNE5683798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 Stoneglen Dr have any available units?
9608 Stoneglen Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 9608 Stoneglen Dr have?
Some of 9608 Stoneglen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9608 Stoneglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9608 Stoneglen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 Stoneglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9608 Stoneglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9608 Stoneglen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9608 Stoneglen Dr does offer parking.
Does 9608 Stoneglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 Stoneglen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 Stoneglen Dr have a pool?
No, 9608 Stoneglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9608 Stoneglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 9608 Stoneglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 Stoneglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9608 Stoneglen Dr has units with dishwashers.
