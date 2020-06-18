9608 Stoneglen Dr

Amenities

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage! This home is located in the Pine Creek community, near Briargate Pkwy and Lexington. This home has newly painted walls throughout, new LVP on the main level, new carpet on the upper level, vaulted ceilings and an open layout that is great for entertaining. The kitchen has new epoxy countertops, new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a huge pantry. There is both a formal dining room and formal living room on the main level, along with another living room with a gas fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level and the master bedroom has an attached walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath. The basement is finished with a full wet bar area that has a portable refrigerator, another bedroom and a full bath. Both front and back yards have sprinkler systems for easy care and the back yard is fully fenced! There is also a nice deck in the back yard off of the main level that has great views of the mountains and nearby John Venezia Community Park.



This home is located in school district 20 and has quick access to the I-25 and Powers corridors, which makes easy access to restaurants and shopping!



Included Appliances: Ceiling Fans, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas Furnace, and Gas Fireplace.



Utilities Included: Trash and Recycle.



PETS: Pets considered by owner on case-by-case basis. Non-Refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and potential rent increase as well.



