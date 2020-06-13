7564 Stetson Highlands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Stetson Hills! 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet, laundry room on upper floor with front-loading washer and dryer included! Central AC; nicely painted interior. Two car garage; stucco exterior; pantry in kitchen. Automatic sprinkler system; 2x6 construction for energy efficiency. Pets with owner approval. Great neighborhood with easy access to Powers and Marksheffel.



Presented by:

Cornerstone Real Estate Team

685 Citadel Dr E #325

Colorado Springs, CO 80909



Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

