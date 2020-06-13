All apartments in Colorado Springs
7564 Stetson Highlands Drive

7564 Stetson Highlands Drive · (719) 249-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7564 Stetson Highlands Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Stetson Hills! 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet, laundry room on upper floor with front-loading washer and dryer included! Central AC; nicely painted interior. Two car garage; stucco exterior; pantry in kitchen. Automatic sprinkler system; 2x6 construction for energy efficiency. Pets with owner approval. Great neighborhood with easy access to Powers and Marksheffel.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.
Fantastic home, with 3 beds, 2.5 baths in a great location! Stucco exterior, sprinkler system, washer and dryer stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive have any available units?
7564 Stetson Highlands Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive have?
Some of 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7564 Stetson Highlands Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive does offer parking.
Does 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive has accessible units.
Does 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7564 Stetson Highlands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
