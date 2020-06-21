747 Bramble berry Heights

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

You can be the very first family to live in this beautifully built townhome. Open floorplan with front door view directly to this baker's dream of a kitchen. Two stories feature three bedrooms and two and a half baths! Private two car garage. Sweet North Gate location, in the Village at North Gate community. Central to:



USAFA

I-25

Interquest exchange

Black Forest

Powers corridor



From Voyager go west on Middle Creek Pkwy; 1/2 mile then right onto Oracle Blvd; Right on Thimbleberry Pt to Brambleberry Heights; right to property



Call or text Becky for more information or to arrange your easy no-contact self guided tour. 719-641-5357



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.