747 Bramble berry Heights

You can be the very first family to live in this beautifully built townhome. Open floorplan with front door view directly to this baker's dream of a kitchen. Two stories feature three bedrooms and two and a half baths! Private two car garage. Sweet North Gate location, in the Village at North Gate community. Central to:
USAFA
I-25
Interquest exchange
Black Forest
Powers corridor
From Voyager go west on Middle Creek Pkwy; 1/2 mile then right onto Oracle Blvd; Right on Thimbleberry Pt to Brambleberry Heights; right to property
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
