All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 747 Bramble berry Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
747 Bramble berry Heights
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

747 Bramble berry Heights

747 Brambleberry Hts · (719) 888-4229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Middle Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

747 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Middle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can be the very first family to live in this beautifully built townhome. Open floorplan with front door view directly to this baker's dream of a kitchen. Two stories feature three bedrooms and two and a half baths! Private two car garage. Sweet North Gate location, in the Village at North Gate community. Central to:

USAFA
I-25
Interquest exchange
Black Forest
Powers corridor

From Voyager go west on Middle Creek Pkwy; 1/2 mile then right onto Oracle Blvd; Right on Thimbleberry Pt to Brambleberry Heights; right to property

Call or text Becky for more information or to arrange your easy no-contact self guided tour. 719-641-5357

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Bramble berry Heights have any available units?
747 Bramble berry Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 747 Bramble berry Heights currently offering any rent specials?
747 Bramble berry Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Bramble berry Heights pet-friendly?
No, 747 Bramble berry Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 747 Bramble berry Heights offer parking?
Yes, 747 Bramble berry Heights does offer parking.
Does 747 Bramble berry Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Bramble berry Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Bramble berry Heights have a pool?
No, 747 Bramble berry Heights does not have a pool.
Does 747 Bramble berry Heights have accessible units?
No, 747 Bramble berry Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Bramble berry Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Bramble berry Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Bramble berry Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Bramble berry Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 747 Bramble berry Heights?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity