Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

7120 McEwan Street, 80922

7120 Mcewan Street · No Longer Available
Location

7120 Mcewan Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6RCRKqfookc

Beautiful home with a welcoming layout, soaring ceilings, large kitchen opens to large patio for great outdoor entertaining. Fresh paint and new carpet in neutral colors. Bedrooms and central Laundry on 2nd floor.
Located within walking distance to parks and trails, Remington Elementary and Sand Creek High. Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment nearby! Easy commute to Peterson and Schriever AFB's. Pets are allowed on a case x case basis (fees, limits and restrictions apply). NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays Utilities. Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 have any available units?
7120 McEwan Street, 80922 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 have?
Some of 7120 McEwan Street, 80922's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 currently offering any rent specials?
7120 McEwan Street, 80922 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 is pet friendly.
Does 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 offer parking?
Yes, 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 offers parking.
Does 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 have a pool?
No, 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 does not have a pool.
Does 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 have accessible units?
No, 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7120 McEwan Street, 80922 has units with dishwashers.
