6910 Los Reyes Circle

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in Cottonwood Creek neighborhood will welcome you with 1750 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this property include air conditioning, hook ups for a washer and a dryer, ceiling fans, central vac, skylights, and walk- in closets! Parking for this property is a 2 car garage!



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the outdoor patio! Within walking distance is Cottonwood Creek Trail, Dublin Park, Pikes Peak Library and more! Within a short driving distance are many restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Fuzzyâx80x99s Taco Shop, as well as Woodmen Valley Shopping Center. Travel is easy with quick access to I25 and HWY 21.



Nearby schools include High Plain Elementary, Aspen Valley Middle School, and Rampart High school.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, snow removal, and access to the pool, tennis courts, and club house!



Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



