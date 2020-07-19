All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 6910 Los Reyes Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
6910 Los Reyes Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:57 PM

6910 Los Reyes Circle

6910 Los Reyes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Falcon Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6910 Los Reyes Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Falcon Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in Cottonwood Creek neighborhood will welcome you with 1750 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this property include air conditioning, hook ups for a washer and a dryer, ceiling fans, central vac, skylights, and walk- in closets! Parking for this property is a 2 car garage!

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the outdoor patio! Within walking distance is Cottonwood Creek Trail, Dublin Park, Pikes Peak Library and more! Within a short driving distance are many restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Fuzzyâx80x99s Taco Shop, as well as Woodmen Valley Shopping Center. Travel is easy with quick access to I25 and HWY 21.

Nearby schools include High Plain Elementary, Aspen Valley Middle School, and Rampart High school.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, snow removal, and access to the pool, tennis courts, and club house!

Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.719rent.com

719-471-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Los Reyes Circle have any available units?
6910 Los Reyes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 Los Reyes Circle have?
Some of 6910 Los Reyes Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Los Reyes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Los Reyes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Los Reyes Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Los Reyes Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6910 Los Reyes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6910 Los Reyes Circle offers parking.
Does 6910 Los Reyes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6910 Los Reyes Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Los Reyes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6910 Los Reyes Circle has a pool.
Does 6910 Los Reyes Circle have accessible units?
No, 6910 Los Reyes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Los Reyes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 Los Reyes Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College