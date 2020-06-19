6480 Windom Peak Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

*Beautiful Stetson Hills 3 Bedroom Home *

* New Exterior Paint

* Large living area w/ gas log fireplace and a cut out for your TV *

* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level *

* Open floor plan leads to kitchen w/tall oak cabinets, pantry, counter/island, recessed lighting, gas cook top, built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator.

* Three bedrooms conveniently located on the upper level. * Master bedroom has coffered ceilings w/ ceiling fan, large walk-n closet and attached bathroom*

* Master bathroom has large oval soaker tub and spacious counters with double sinks.

* 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have Jack-n-Jill bath. *

* Built in counter & cabinets on landing. *

* Sprinkler & security systems. *

* Faux wood blinds throughout *

* Walking distance to schools and minutes from Powers. Easy access to bases.*