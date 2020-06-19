All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:26 PM

6480 Windom Peak Boulevard

6480 Windom Peak Boulevard · (719) 330-0286
Location

6480 Windom Peak Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Beautiful Stetson Hills 3 Bedroom Home *
* New Exterior Paint
* Large living area w/ gas log fireplace and a cut out for your TV *
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level *
* Open floor plan leads to kitchen w/tall oak cabinets, pantry, counter/island, recessed lighting, gas cook top, built-in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator.
* Three bedrooms conveniently located on the upper level. * Master bedroom has coffered ceilings w/ ceiling fan, large walk-n closet and attached bathroom*
* Master bathroom has large oval soaker tub and spacious counters with double sinks.
* 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have Jack-n-Jill bath. *
* Built in counter & cabinets on landing. *
* Sprinkler & security systems. *
* Faux wood blinds throughout *
* Walking distance to schools and minutes from Powers. Easy access to bases.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard have any available units?
6480 Windom Peak Boulevard has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard have?
Some of 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6480 Windom Peak Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6480 Windom Peak Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
