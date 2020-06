Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4317 Prestige Point Available 07/13/20 WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.

TWO STORY TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, MAIN FLOOR FEATURES ALL HARDWOOD FLOORING, MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BALCONY WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF CHEYENNE MTN. ADJOINING MASTER BATH HAS A JACUZZI TUB, DUAL SINKS AND A WALK IN CLOSET. CENTRAL A/C. OWNERS PAYS HOA DUES TO INCLUDE TRASH REMOVAL. CLOSE TO FT. CARSON.

***PLEASE NOTE YOU MUST PARK YOU VEHICLES IN THE GARAGE, THERE IS NO EXTRA PARKING AT THE COMPLEX***



School district 2



This property is available with a 1 year lease



THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ALLOW CATS AND WILL ALLOW 1 SMALL MATURE DOG UP TO 30LBS WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT OF $500.00



Directions: TAKE HWY 115 TO CHEYENNE MEADOW THEN EAST, SOUTH ON WEST MEADOW, GO OVER THE HILL AND THE COMPLEX IS ON THE RIGHT



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



No Cats Allowed



