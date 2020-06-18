4316 Ridgecrest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill garage

Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $4500/mo Sep 16 through May 15, rates increase May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!



Featuring:

- Expansive FULL TWO LEVEL home ideal for large-group hosting—corporate retreats, small family reunions, etc.

- Centrally located and easy to access yet surrounded by trees, mountain views, and backs to forest and trails.

- Wide open floor plan boasts an atmosphere great for accommodating family and friends.

- Fire up the grill and have a brew on the back deck and soak in some beautiful Colorado views.

- 9 comfy bedrooms with usb chargers. Each sleeps 2+, and two rooms are set up just for kids!

- 2 living areas with comfy couches, large screen TVs (cable and streaming services provided),

- Great Room upstairs is big enough to gather everyone!

- Deck, additional downstairs kitchen and living room mean everyone has space to spread out as they need (designated zones for the game and Paw Patrol highly recommended!)

- 2 kitchens allow several cooks for larger meals plus you can have 2 ovens and 2 dishwashers going at once!

- Pool table for adults and and lots of games for kids.

- The upstairs dining area and humongous kitchen island brings everyone together for meals and laughter.

- Lots of free driveway parking and two car garage.



You'll enjoy privacy and the quiet feel of the mountains while being centrally located on a quiet street in Colorado Springs which gets more dog-walking traffic than cars! The retreat backs to Union Meadows Open Space where you can walk, run, or bike for miles (including connecting to the city's famed Palmer Park), or for more contemplative walkers just step outside the back yard and wander deer trails among the ponderosa pines, junipers, and cottonwood trees while discovering limestone formations and rose quartz, all within a few minutes of the house.



The retreat sits on a 3/4 acre lot bordering acres of Union Open Space. The trail-head is located on the corner of the lot leading to miles of trails. Not a trail person? That's OK, walk on the three cul-de-sacs and enjoy the charming homes and wonderful landscaping of the neighborhood.



WALK-THROUGH:

Enter the upper level of the 4850 square foot house from the front door (just a few steps up from the gravel driveway or inside the two car garage in case you are bringing older folks with you). You'll find yourself in the Great Room which includes the large kitchen with huge island/bar seating, a gorgeous live-edge acacia wood table (milled locally) that seats 10-12, and living room featuring wood burning fireplace. The main level has 5 bedrooms including a master with ensuite bath at the end of the hall, 3 hall bedrooms with easy access to a large hall bath, and a "back bedroom" and accompanying hall bath for those who want to sleep a little further from the action, near the laundry room.



Walk downstairs to the lower level and you'll see the downstairs lounge room including comfy sectional couches, a large TV, a full kitchen, and plenty of seating at a both dining bar-height tables, as well as a pool table flanked by two stately ceramic deer trophies. The lower dining area walks out to a large patio under the deck with access to the back yard. Down the hall there are 4 more bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is kid-themed room with bunk beds! These rooms share a hall bath with shower (no tub), designed to show off its vintage brass and edison-bulb glory.



No pets.



Application and background check required for any stay over 30 nights.