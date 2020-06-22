4309 Apache Plume Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This ranch style home in district 20 offers; stucco finish, with vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.The kitchen offers a breakfast nook and pantry. The living room walks out onto the patio and backyard. The master bedroom offers a cedar lined walk in closet and full bath. The laundry room is located on the main level for step-saving convenience. The oversized family room is located in the basement. Additionally the basement offers two additional bedrooms and a five-piece bathroom. The awesome home is located near schools, parks, shopping and dining.