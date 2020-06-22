All apartments in Colorado Springs
4309 Apache Plume Drive

4309 Apache Plume Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Apache Plume Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This ranch style home in district 20 offers; stucco finish, with vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.The kitchen offers a breakfast nook and pantry. The living room walks out onto the patio and backyard. The master bedroom offers a cedar lined walk in closet and full bath. The laundry room is located on the main level for step-saving convenience. The oversized family room is located in the basement. Additionally the basement offers two additional bedrooms and a five-piece bathroom. The awesome home is located near schools, parks, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Apache Plume Drive have any available units?
4309 Apache Plume Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Apache Plume Drive have?
Some of 4309 Apache Plume Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Apache Plume Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Apache Plume Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Apache Plume Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Apache Plume Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4309 Apache Plume Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Apache Plume Drive does offer parking.
Does 4309 Apache Plume Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Apache Plume Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Apache Plume Drive have a pool?
No, 4309 Apache Plume Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Apache Plume Drive have accessible units?
No, 4309 Apache Plume Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Apache Plume Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Apache Plume Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
