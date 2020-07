Amenities

Wonderful 2471 S.F. tri-level with basement, located in Contrails at Briargate. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car oversized garage allows plenty of room for workshop & storage, it has a side door & window for extra light. French doors to solarium off dinette on the south side for year round enjoyment with awesome views of the mountains. Fireplace in the family room w/ walkout onto the patio, ceramic tile entry. Additional storage in the crawlspace in the 4th level. Fenced backyard.