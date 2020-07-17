3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Centrally located 2 bed 2 bath 2 story condo in the SnapFinger Wood subdivision. This first floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout. At the front entrance there is a large gated patio great for entertaining and grilling and storage closet. As you enter the unit there is a large living/entertaining space with a wood beamed ceiling and situated just off the kitchen which has a gas range and plenty of natural light. Upstairs hosts 2 bedrooms both with vaulted ceilings and a full bath. This subdivision comes with a covered carport space, rec room, laundry and pool access. You are close to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and main thoroughfares.