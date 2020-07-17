All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D

3445 Rebecca Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Palmer Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3445 Rebecca Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Palmer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Centrally located 2 bed 2 bath 2 story condo in the SnapFinger Wood subdivision. This first floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout. At the front entrance there is a large gated patio great for entertaining and grilling and storage closet. As you enter the unit there is a large living/entertaining space with a wood beamed ceiling and situated just off the kitchen which has a gas range and plenty of natural light. Upstairs hosts 2 bedrooms both with vaulted ceilings and a full bath. This subdivision comes with a covered carport space, rec room, laundry and pool access. You are close to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails and main thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D have any available units?
3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D have?
Some of 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D offers parking.
Does 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D has a pool.
Does 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D have accessible units?
No, 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College