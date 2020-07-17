All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3185 Blodgett Drive

3185 Blodgett Drive · (719) 592-9700
Location

3185 Blodgett Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Peregrine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3185 Blodgett Drive · Avail. now

$3,295

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Peregrine Beauty with VIEWS!!! - *Pristine setting w/ luxury home located in the desirable Talon Ridge at Peregrine, breath-taking landscape of the mountains, rolling hills and entire city views!**This home will impress from the moment you walk in with open floor plan, abundant windows and true main level living to include a main level office**Enjoy 3 gas fireplaces, built-in surround sound, 46' x 13' deck extending along the back of the home, tile roof**Stamped concrete driveway lined w/ mature pine trees**Walk to national forest with miles of trails. 20'x 9' front door patio area * Walk into bright and open foyer w/ 15' x 13' office or music room on one side and formal dining room with "tray" ceiling on the other* Large family room lined w/ windows & views of the mountains & city,boasting gas fireplace, two sliders, built-in entertainment shelving and TV nook* Gourmet kitchen w/ tile counter-tops, 42” maple cabinets, island w/ gas range, wall oven & built-in microwave, 2 walk-in pantry’s* informal dining nook w/ spectacular VIEWS* Main level master w/ two sided fireplace, spacious attached 5 pc bathroom, large walk-in closet & walk-out to deck & more VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS* 30' x 23' Family room w/ surround sound, 9ft + ceilings, wet bar, three bedrooms (all w/ walk-in closets) and walk-out to the lower 19' x 13' deck overlooking the entire city! * Several storage areas in home including under staircase* Over-sized 3 car garage w/ storage and windows *Just minutes away from, Blodgett Peak Open Space,with hiking trails, Marshall Sprague Park, Situated in the foothills of Peregrine, you will enjoy mountain views, mature trees & wildlife yet you are minutes from I-25 w/easy access to downtown Co/Spgs or Denver, USAFA, shopping and dining. *Must See*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3240222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 Blodgett Drive have any available units?
3185 Blodgett Drive has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3185 Blodgett Drive have?
Some of 3185 Blodgett Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3185 Blodgett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3185 Blodgett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 Blodgett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3185 Blodgett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3185 Blodgett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3185 Blodgett Drive offers parking.
Does 3185 Blodgett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3185 Blodgett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 Blodgett Drive have a pool?
No, 3185 Blodgett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3185 Blodgett Drive have accessible units?
No, 3185 Blodgett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 Blodgett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3185 Blodgett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
