3185 Blodgett Drive

Immaculate Peregrine Beauty with VIEWS!!! - *Pristine setting w/ luxury home located in the desirable Talon Ridge at Peregrine, breath-taking landscape of the mountains, rolling hills and entire city views!**This home will impress from the moment you walk in with open floor plan, abundant windows and true main level living to include a main level office**Enjoy 3 gas fireplaces, built-in surround sound, 46' x 13' deck extending along the back of the home, tile roof**Stamped concrete driveway lined w/ mature pine trees**Walk to national forest with miles of trails. 20'x 9' front door patio area * Walk into bright and open foyer w/ 15' x 13' office or music room on one side and formal dining room with "tray" ceiling on the other* Large family room lined w/ windows & views of the mountains & city,boasting gas fireplace, two sliders, built-in entertainment shelving and TV nook* Gourmet kitchen w/ tile counter-tops, 42” maple cabinets, island w/ gas range, wall oven & built-in microwave, 2 walk-in pantry’s* informal dining nook w/ spectacular VIEWS* Main level master w/ two sided fireplace, spacious attached 5 pc bathroom, large walk-in closet & walk-out to deck & more VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS* 30' x 23' Family room w/ surround sound, 9ft + ceilings, wet bar, three bedrooms (all w/ walk-in closets) and walk-out to the lower 19' x 13' deck overlooking the entire city! * Several storage areas in home including under staircase* Over-sized 3 car garage w/ storage and windows *Just minutes away from, Blodgett Peak Open Space,with hiking trails, Marshall Sprague Park, Situated in the foothills of Peregrine, you will enjoy mountain views, mature trees & wildlife yet you are minutes from I-25 w/easy access to downtown Co/Spgs or Denver, USAFA, shopping and dining. *Must See*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3240222)