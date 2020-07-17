1905 Montura View #204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous View From This Condo Near Ute Valley Park - This Saddleback Ridge condo is a wonderful unit with a great view and is nestled up against the mountains overlooking a park and school. There are 2 bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom. Kitchen and family room in the center with a gas fireplace and a great balcony. The view from the top floor is wonderful and peaceful. Also has a super large large tandem garage. Washer and dryer included plus all the kitchen appliances. To learn more, schedule a showing or apply visit us at www.timberlinepm.com



(RLNE4064520)