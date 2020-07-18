1821 Spring Water Point

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New, modern Townhome, with fabulous Great Room , beautiful open kitchen with walk-in pantry, half bath , mechanical room and direct access from your own two car attached garage. Island in Kitchen with stone countertops, and all new appliances. The Upper Level has two Bedrooms and two Bathrooms and the laundry with washer and Dryer included. The Master Suite boasts of a large walk-in closet and Master Bath with dual vanities and stand alone Shower. Easy access to shopping , and entertainment, as well as major access to I-25 and Powers Blvd, and ICON Cinema right across the street.