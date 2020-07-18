All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

1821 Spring Water Point

1821 Spring Water Pt · (719) 661-4579
Location

1821 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Kettle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,785

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1415 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New, modern Townhome, with fabulous Great Room , beautiful open kitchen with walk-in pantry, half bath , mechanical room and direct access from your own two car attached garage. Island in Kitchen with stone countertops, and all new appliances. The Upper Level has two Bedrooms and two Bathrooms and the laundry with washer and Dryer included. The Master Suite boasts of a large walk-in closet and Master Bath with dual vanities and stand alone Shower. Easy access to shopping , and entertainment, as well as major access to I-25 and Powers Blvd, and ICON Cinema right across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Spring Water Point have any available units?
1821 Spring Water Point has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Spring Water Point have?
Some of 1821 Spring Water Point's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Spring Water Point currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Spring Water Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Spring Water Point pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Spring Water Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1821 Spring Water Point offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Spring Water Point offers parking.
Does 1821 Spring Water Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 Spring Water Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Spring Water Point have a pool?
No, 1821 Spring Water Point does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Spring Water Point have accessible units?
No, 1821 Spring Water Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Spring Water Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Spring Water Point does not have units with dishwashers.
