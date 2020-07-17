1206 Westmoreland Rd

Amenities
This is one great house! Ranch-style home with full basement. Comfy living room with built-in gas fireplace & upgraded carpet & window coverings. Great kitchen/dining area with hardwood floors and oak cabinetry. Nicely appointed inside and a very private yard outside. You can feel right at home the minute you walk in the door! All appliances + washer & dryer (fee) included. Living & dining rooms are furnished, including flat panel HD TV.
The main level offers Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. The lower level has a Family Room, Laundry/Storage Room, 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath.
Off street parking. Close to UCCS, Parks, UC Village shopping, Garden of the Gods & I-25
All utilities are tenant's responsibility.
Available August 1st. No Pets No Smoking No MMJ
Call today for more information 719-266-3003
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1013094)