Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

1206 Westmoreland Rd

1206 Westmoreland Road · (970) 420-8007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 Westmoreland Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Cragmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2650 · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is one great house! Ranch-style home with full basement. Comfy living room with built-in gas fireplace & upgraded carpet & window coverings. Great kitchen/dining area with hardwood floors and oak cabinetry. Nicely appointed inside and a very private yard outside. You can feel right at home the minute you walk in the door! All appliances + washer & dryer (fee) included. Living & dining rooms are furnished, including flat panel HD TV.

The main level offers Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. The lower level has a Family Room, Laundry/Storage Room, 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath.

Off street parking. Close to UCCS, Parks, UC Village shopping, Garden of the Gods & I-25

All utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Available August 1st. No Pets No Smoking No MMJ

Call today for more information 719-266-3003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1013094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Westmoreland Rd have any available units?
1206 Westmoreland Rd has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Westmoreland Rd have?
Some of 1206 Westmoreland Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Westmoreland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Westmoreland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Westmoreland Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Westmoreland Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1206 Westmoreland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Westmoreland Rd offers parking.
Does 1206 Westmoreland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Westmoreland Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Westmoreland Rd have a pool?
No, 1206 Westmoreland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Westmoreland Rd have accessible units?
No, 1206 Westmoreland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Westmoreland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Westmoreland Rd has units with dishwashers.
