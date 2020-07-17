1206 Westmoreland Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is one great house! Ranch-style home with full basement. Comfy living room with built-in gas fireplace & upgraded carpet & window coverings. Great kitchen/dining area with hardwood floors and oak cabinetry. Nicely appointed inside and a very private yard outside. You can feel right at home the minute you walk in the door! All appliances + washer & dryer (fee) included. Living & dining rooms are furnished, including flat panel HD TV.



The main level offers Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. The lower level has a Family Room, Laundry/Storage Room, 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath.



Off street parking. Close to UCCS, Parks, UC Village shopping, Garden of the Gods & I-25



All utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Available August 1st. No Pets No Smoking No MMJ



Call today for more information 719-266-3003



(RLNE1013094)