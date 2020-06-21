1115 North Arcadia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Charming 1903 bungalow-style home with beautifully refinished and original hardwood floors throughout. The abundance of windows allow for natural light in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has been completely updated to include all new stainless steel appliances, professional gas range, custom cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors, professional vent hood, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. The kitchen also includes pendant and task lighting. The bathroom has also been updated to include gorgeous ceramic tile throughout, a new toilet, sink, bathtub and school house lighting. The spacious pantry off the kitchen also has been renovated with a cute pocket window. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the basement along with a generous amount of storage for all your winter and summer active gear. The house also includes a new red cedar privacy fence in the backyard with access gates to the manicured 20x20 carport area and the front yard. Redone landscaping, in both front and back yards has been installed as well as new gutters to protect the house from unexpected Colorado weather. Nothing but charm, care, attention to detail and love has been given to this home; it definitely gives it back! The home is an easy walk or bike ride away from downtown Colorado Springs popular restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife!



