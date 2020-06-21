All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1115 North Arcadia Street

1115 North Arcadia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 North Arcadia Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Patty Jewett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 1903 bungalow-style home with beautifully refinished and original hardwood floors throughout. The abundance of windows allow for natural light in the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has been completely updated to include all new stainless steel appliances, professional gas range, custom cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors, professional vent hood, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. The kitchen also includes pendant and task lighting. The bathroom has also been updated to include gorgeous ceramic tile throughout, a new toilet, sink, bathtub and school house lighting. The spacious pantry off the kitchen also has been renovated with a cute pocket window. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the basement along with a generous amount of storage for all your winter and summer active gear. The house also includes a new red cedar privacy fence in the backyard with access gates to the manicured 20x20 carport area and the front yard. Redone landscaping, in both front and back yards has been installed as well as new gutters to protect the house from unexpected Colorado weather. Nothing but charm, care, attention to detail and love has been given to this home; it definitely gives it back! The home is an easy walk or bike ride away from downtown Colorado Springs popular restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife!

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 North Arcadia Street have any available units?
1115 North Arcadia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 North Arcadia Street have?
Some of 1115 North Arcadia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 North Arcadia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 North Arcadia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 North Arcadia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1115 North Arcadia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1115 North Arcadia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1115 North Arcadia Street does offer parking.
Does 1115 North Arcadia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 North Arcadia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 North Arcadia Street have a pool?
No, 1115 North Arcadia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1115 North Arcadia Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1115 North Arcadia Street has accessible units.
Does 1115 North Arcadia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 North Arcadia Street has units with dishwashers.
