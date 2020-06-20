1030 N. Institute Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

CUTE 2 bed + 1 bath Downtown Home - This cute 2 bedroom downtown bungalow is beaming with character and charm. Features NEW hard wood floors and large wood burning fireplace. There is an enclosed back patio with W/D included, a detached 1 car garage, patio. Bedroom two has open doors and is a convenient office.



This is a NON-SMOKING home, no MMJ Growing, Cultivating or Use allowed.

Small-Medium pet subject to approval and additional deposit. Applications will all be reviewed daily with best qualified applicants approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3385285)