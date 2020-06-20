All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 1030 N. Institute Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
1030 N. Institute Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1030 N. Institute Street

1030 North Institute Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1030 North Institute Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Patty Jewett

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
CUTE 2 bed + 1 bath Downtown Home - This cute 2 bedroom downtown bungalow is beaming with character and charm. Features NEW hard wood floors and large wood burning fireplace. There is an enclosed back patio with W/D included, a detached 1 car garage, patio. Bedroom two has open doors and is a convenient office.

This is a NON-SMOKING home, no MMJ Growing, Cultivating or Use allowed.
Small-Medium pet subject to approval and additional deposit. Applications will all be reviewed daily with best qualified applicants approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3385285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 N. Institute Street have any available units?
1030 N. Institute Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 N. Institute Street have?
Some of 1030 N. Institute Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 N. Institute Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 N. Institute Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 N. Institute Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 N. Institute Street is pet friendly.
Does 1030 N. Institute Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 N. Institute Street does offer parking.
Does 1030 N. Institute Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 N. Institute Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 N. Institute Street have a pool?
No, 1030 N. Institute Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 N. Institute Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 N. Institute Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 N. Institute Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 N. Institute Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College