1030 N. Institute Street

Amenities
CUTE 2 bed + 1 bath Downtown Home - This cute 2 bedroom downtown bungalow is beaming with character and charm. Features NEW hard wood floors and large wood burning fireplace. There is an enclosed back patio with W/D included, a detached 1 car garage, patio. Bedroom two has open doors and is a convenient office.
This is a NON-SMOKING home, no MMJ Growing, Cultivating or Use allowed.
Small-Medium pet subject to approval and additional deposit. Applications will all be reviewed daily with best qualified applicants approved.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3385285)